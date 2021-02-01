Morgan Stanley Sells 6,435 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 15.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $288.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

