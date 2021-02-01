Morgan Stanley Trims Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Target Price to $105.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $108.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,716,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,274,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

