Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 159,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000.

SCHP opened at $62.26 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

