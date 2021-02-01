Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,519.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $257.62 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $697.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average of $268.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

