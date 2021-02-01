Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Seagen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,395 shares of company stock worth $31,407,709 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $163.92 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

