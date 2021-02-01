Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $27.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $27.23 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,614,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,050,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

