MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Monday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $463.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $452.00. MSCI traded as high as $417.93 and last traded at $416.25. Approximately 708,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 591,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.30.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.51 and a 200 day moving average of $385.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

