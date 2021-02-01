M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.85.

Shares of MTB opened at $132.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

