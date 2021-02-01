Murphy Oil Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.