Nano Trading Up 1.5% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $457.65 million and approximately $52.68 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00010037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,220.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.11 or 0.03910267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00395535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.01261315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00534694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00415899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00256118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

