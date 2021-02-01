National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.40.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

