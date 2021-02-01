NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.91. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

