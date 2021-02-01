Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

TransUnion stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $102.80.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,746,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

