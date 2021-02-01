Needham & Company LLC Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $37.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Tapestry stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Tapestry by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

