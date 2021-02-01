Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $493,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,286,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $50,115,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Nestlé by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NSRGY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Nestlé stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.30. 442,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,637. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.