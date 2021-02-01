NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

