Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWITY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Network International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:NWITY opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Network International has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

