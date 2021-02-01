Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NML traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. 334,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,013. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.83.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.