New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,128 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.03 million, a PE ratio of -48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.