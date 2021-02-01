New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,534,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after buying an additional 342,311 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,538,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $132.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $141.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

