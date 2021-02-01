New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

