New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.68 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 58,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 5,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $139,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,842 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

