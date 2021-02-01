New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.89 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of RH by 46.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $83,488,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $27,396,000.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $475.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.25 and a 200-day moving average of $388.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $524.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.