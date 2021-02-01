New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.09.

LHCG opened at $199.22 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.22. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

