New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 15,800 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

