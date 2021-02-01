New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Maximus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 492,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $75.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

