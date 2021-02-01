New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,700 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UFP Industries by 67.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in UFP Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 37.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

