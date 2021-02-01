New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,694 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $23.23 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

