Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Down 36.7% in January

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NEWA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,168. Newater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Newater Technology Company Profile

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

