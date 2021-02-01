Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $254.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.24. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.