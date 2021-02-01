Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

HACK opened at $59.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.