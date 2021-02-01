Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EMTL stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27.

