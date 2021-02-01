Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $174.79 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.80.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

