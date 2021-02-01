Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 713 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $240.71 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

