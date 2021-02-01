Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $135.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

