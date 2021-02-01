News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 929,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 207,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

