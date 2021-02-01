NewYork Exchange (NYE) One Day Volume Tops $446,221.00

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $16.41 or 0.00048804 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NewYork Exchange has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. NewYork Exchange has a market cap of $116.38 million and $446,221.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004454 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000258 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005976 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018870 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NewYork Exchange (NYE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 375,379,191 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301. NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

NewYork Exchange Coin Trading

