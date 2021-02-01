NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.22

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 156342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $433,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,171 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

