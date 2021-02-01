NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,067.45 ($66.21).

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 7,834 ($102.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,180 ($106.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,356.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,370.98.

In other news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42). Also, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total value of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,570 shares of company stock valued at $280,850,150.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

