NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. NIC makes up about 2.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NIC by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in NIC by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NIC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,668. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

