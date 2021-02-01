Niobium Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 170.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $184,933.67 and $3.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.27 or 0.00876509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.68 or 0.04315435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019786 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

