Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,583 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vistra by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Vistra by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

