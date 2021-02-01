Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after buying an additional 1,007,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after buying an additional 356,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after buying an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 195,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

