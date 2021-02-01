Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Black Hills by 27.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Black Hills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

