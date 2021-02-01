Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,027 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 952.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $220.94 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

