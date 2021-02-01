Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,049,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

