Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alleghany by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock opened at $566.85 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.08. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

