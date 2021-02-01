Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,837,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,398. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

