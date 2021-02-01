NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

