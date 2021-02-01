Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 176.7% in January

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the December 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.2 days.

Nitori stock opened at $202.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.40. Nitori has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $225.21.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

